5G mmWave Technology Market to grow by USD 674.1 Mn by 2026, Segmentation by Application and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G mmWave technology market is set to grow by USD 674.1 million, progressing at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2021 to 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Sample Report.

The rising demand for high-speed networks increased deployment of telecom infrastructure, and increasing use of wireless communication technologies and e-computing services will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G mmWave Technology Market 2022-2026

5G MmWave 2026: Segmentation

Application

Wired/fiber Connection Replacement



Due to the gradual replacement of wired/fiber connections with 5G network infrastructure, there is a considerable demand for 5G mmWave technology in the communication sector. The growing demand for efficient communication networks in developing countries and the creation of several smart city initiatives have accelerated the implementation of 5G networks.



Cellular backhaul/fronthaul



Others

Geography

North America



North America will account for 39% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. North America's largest market for 5G mmWave technology is the US. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in Europe , Asia , and the Middle East and Africa . The 5G mmWave technology market will rise in North America due to the greater adoption of this technology for mobile and telecom applications.

Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

5G mmWave Technology Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global 5G mmWave technology market is fragmented and highly competitive. Prominent vendors are adopting growth strategies for improving their portfolio of products by integrating more optimized technology and increasing their market penetration by acquiring other companies. Vendors compete based on services and quality, apart from providing innovative products. Owing to the high level of innovation, vendors are investing in R&D to gain a competitive edge.

Some of these vendors include Anokiwave Inc., Aviat Networks Inc., Axxcss Wireless Solutions Inc., Cambium Networks Corp., Eravant, Farran, IgniteNet, Keysight Technologies Inc., Kyocera Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Millimeter Wave Products Inc., NEC Corp., Proxim Wireless Corp., QuinStar Technology Inc., RAD Data Communications Ltd., Siklu Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Spacek Labs Inc., Trex Enterprises Corp., Vubiq Networks Inc., and Wireless Excellence Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing demand for fast networks is one of the main drivers boosting the 5G MmWave technology market. However, the market for 5G MmWave technology will face significant challenges during the projected period due to the ambiguous economic climate.

5G mmWave Technology Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist 5G mmWave technology market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 5G mmWave technology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 5G mmWave technology market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G mmWave technology market vendors

5G MmWave Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.8% Market growth 2022-2026 $674.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anokiwave Inc., Aviat Networks Inc., Axxcss Wireless Solutions Inc., Cambium Networks Corp., Eravant, Farran, IgniteNet, Keysight Technologies Inc., Kyocera Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Millimeter Wave Products Inc., NEC Corp., Proxim Wireless Corp., QuinStar Technology Inc., RAD Data Communications Ltd., Siklu Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Spacek Labs Inc., Trex Enterprises Corp., Vubiq Networks Inc., and Wireless Excellence Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

