5G Network Infrastructure Market is Anticipated to Reach a valuation of USD 38.5 Bn by 2028 at 50.7%CAGR Reported by Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market is anticipated to amass a valuation of USD 38.5 billion by 2028 from USD 2.1 billion in 2021, registering a CAGR of 50.7% over the forecast duration of 2022-2028.

5G Network Infrastructure is comprised of small and macro-cell base stations integrated with high end computing capacities which are needed for the efficient functioning of 5G technology standards for related cellular networks. There are two main types of 5G network infrastructure including standalone and non-standalone ones. These infrastructures provide low latency coverage for the large data streams to support applications such as IoT devices, augmented devices, and semi-autonomous vehicles. The escalating demand for mobile broadband services, widespread adoption of smart devices, and technological advancements in the field are primarily aiding the expansion of this business vertical.

Furthermore, rising R&D investments, increase in mobile internet traffic, growing disposable income levels of the masses are augmenting the outlook of this market sphere. Also, emergence of prominent players in the industry, the escalating demand for efficient internet connectivity across sectors such as healthcare, entertainment, manufacturing, and BFSI, among others coupled with the growing digital literacy of the masses are adding momentum to the progression of the Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market.

Moreover, growing efforts of various governments to evolve the digital infrastructure of their respective nations is creating lucrative opportunities for this industry vertical to prosper. On the contrary, rising occurrences of cybercrime and potential environmental threats posed by 5G network spectrum are hindering the remuneration scope of this marketplace.

Competitive Hierarchy

The key players influencing the competitive trends of this business vertical are

Nokia Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Fujitsu Limited

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

CommScope Inc.

NEC Corporation

Altiostar

Airspan Networks

Cisco Systems

ZTE Corporation

Casa Systems

others.

Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market Segmentation

By Component

Services

Solutions

By Network Architecture:

Standalone

Non-Standalone

By Spectrum:

Sub-6 GHz

mmWave

By End-User:

Residential

Enterprise/corporate

Industrial

Smart city

Healthcare facilities

Transportation & logistics

Public safety and defense

Energy & utility

Others

Which Spectrum Segment is expected to grow exponentially over 2022-2028?

The mmWave segment is anticipated to amplify substantially over the assessment duration since it can deliver blazing fast internet speed as compared to its counterparts.

Which is the fastest growing end user segment in this industry?

The industrial segment has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in this marketplace due to the growing industrial digitalization trends and elevating demand for process automation in a wide range of industries.

These companies are focussing on to gain early mover's advantage in this competitive market. For that, they are inking strategic partnership deals while involving in mergers & acquisitions, new product/service launches, and collaborations, among others.

Major Developments

In January 2022, Telesat joined hands with ENCQOR 5G to facilitate demonstrations and trial-based activities for enhance 5G connectivity for industries functioning in rural locations of Canada.

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market

This market vertical has been gaining robust momentum over the years due to the emergence of a wide range of expansion inducing factors.

There has been an increased mobile network traffic across the globe. This is powered by the growing cell phone adoption, rising income levels, and escalating demand for continuous internet connectivity. With rapid digital evolution, efficient internet connectivity has become a vital necessity for the smooth functioning of various sectors. High end internet-based technologies are being adopted by verticals such as healthcare, entertainment, BFSI, and manufacturing, among others to facilitate various operations. These factors have pushed smartphone companies to introduce products that can easily accommodate 5G connectivity while leaving a room for the integration of the upcoming connectivity versions. This in turn is stimulating the outlook of this business vertical.

With rapid internet proliferation, digitalization, and adoption of smart devices, online entertainment content is gaining immense popularity. In fact, the younger population is hooked to web-based entertainment portals to view shows, movies, short videos along with informational content like news. They have started relying on web-based portals for their daily dose of entertainment and news. Moreover, the growing popularity of social media has created the need for strong and continuous internet connectivity. These factors are paving profitable prospects for the Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market.

Also, the emergence of telehealth services, rising trends of manufacturing automation, along with increasing use of connected devices across residential and commercial complexes are bolstering the growth of this industry sphere.

Region-Wise Insights

How is Asia Pacific faring in this market vertical?

Asia Pacific is reckoned to amass notable gains over the stipulated timeframe. This is attributable to the presence of noteworthy 5G and telecommunication operators, rising smartphone adoption, growing income levels, increasing digitalization trends, and surging income levels of the masses.

What prospects are in store for Europe over the forecast duration?

Europe is anticipated to generate significant returns over the estimated timeline owing to widespread technological advances in the field, escalating demand for efficient connectivity solutions, rising government efforts to bring about a massive digital evolution in the region, and growing social media penetration.

Category-Wise Outlook

Which is the leading network architecture segment in the Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market?

The non-standalone segment presently leads the market in terms of revenue share. This is ascribed to the fact that non-standalone network can interoperate with the existing 4G network infrastructure and does not require any additional efforts.

