5G Promotes the Upgrading of Traditional Industries and New Smart Digital Life

The Chief Official of Science and Technology Daily, pointed out in his opening remark that media should be the "pioneer" in the 5G era, accelerate the application of 5G technology in the media sector and create a good public opinion for the application of 5G technology. Media also need to use objective and rigorous works to transmit scientific and rational points of view to the broad audience while adopting a gentle way of storytelling. In addition, he also introduced Science and Technology Daily's goal of "One Database, Two Wings and Three Platforms" and using new technologies such as 5G to promote the in-depth integrated development of media.

Li Xudong, Deputy Director of the Department of Science and Technology of Guangdong Province, pointed out that Guangdong province has been actively promoting the development of 5G industrial application. When the 5G era begins and gradually penetrates into all aspects and details of social life, we have every reason to believe that it will bring new changes to the media industry. Li said that this forum will surely provide tremendous impetus for promoting the integrated development of media all over China and accelerating the construction of new mainstream media.

Speaking of how to speed up in-depth media integration, Fang Zhenghui, Deputy Director of China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration, said there are three key points to be emphasized: First, we need to embrace new technologies with a more open attitude; Second, we need to keep track of new technologies with a sharper perspective; Third, we also need to apply new technologies with a more inclusive mind.

In the keynote speech section, elites from well-known media, technology enterprises, academic field and industry at home and abroad conducted in-depth academic discussions or delivered keynote speeches on the application and development of the new round of 5G construction in media.

The guests discussed a series of topics facing the future scientific research status: the contribution of 5G technology international cooperation to the development of human society; the prospect and challenges of 5G technology application in the media sector. Some guests also mentioned that we should promote the development of new media industry chains and the development of new media based on the combination of 5G with AI, VR, blockchain and other technologies.

All guests exchanged views on promoting the application of 5G technology among media from home and abroad and make constructive advice on facilitating global promotion of 5G technology.

They agreed that 5G will provide key technical support for the construction of an intelligent media communication system with all things being a media, human-computer symbiosis, and self-evolution. Its disruptive innovations in the media industry have initially appeared.

Fang Hanting,Vice President of Science and Technology Daily, hosted the meeting.

He Concluded that in the 5G era, especially in the digital economy era, the media is the vane of society. From data-driven, intelligent connection, media think tank to scene-based immersion, pan-centralization, and then to ecological media, we can initially observe the subversive innovation of 5G technology in many aspects of the media industry. For example, with the deepening of data drive, the logical analysis behind the data will become a new field of data news, and some think tank, data, and expert data news producers will gradually become "event terminator."

Looking to the future, 5G technology will surely lead to changes in the media industry. 5G technology has brought about the trend that everything is a media. If each media wants to meet the requirements of the harmonious coexistence of multiple communication subjects (people and smart devices) in the new system, an ecological system must be constructed. This ecological system only has the chance to survive and develop in the 5G era when it meets the requirements of full media, holographic media, full media and full effect media.

Mr. Zhao Jianguo, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Guangming Daily, Mr. Zheng Bo, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Economic Daily, Mr. Cui Baoguo, Professor at School of Journalism and Communication, Tsinghua University, Ms. Li Qin，Professor at the School of Journalism and Communication of Renmin University of China, Ms. Qu Jing, Vice President of Huawei's Public Affairs and Communications Department, Ms. Hou Mingjuan, Vice President of Qualcomm, Mr. Zhang Jun，General Manager, Corporate Marketing and Public Relations, Tencent, Mr. Wu Junhua, Vice President of iFlytek Co., Ltd, and Mr. Savitskii Alexei, Advisor to the Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik News Agency attended keynote speech section.

SOURCE Science and Technology Daily | IUSTC