5G ready: Watch Communications chooses Ericsson to provide Evolved Packet Core

PLANO, Texas, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Watch Communications and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have partnered to make rural areas of the Midwest 5G ready. As part of this effort, Watch Communications has chosen Ericsson to deliver 3GPP-standardized Evolved Packet Core to markets in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.

The Ericsson Cloud Packet Core solution allows Watch Communications to scale to 5G Non-standalone in the future. Additionally Watch Communications will leverage the existing Ericsson Network Manager, and monitor both the radio and packet core networks — all through the same interface.

Rob Johnson, Head of Customer Unit Regional Carriers for Ericsson North America, said: "Ericsson is proud to help Watch Communications continue to succeed in bringing lightning-fast speeds to rural America. We are committed to supporting rural carriers and the communities they serve by providing comprehensive, best-in-class solutions and bringing connectivity at an affordable price."

Chris Daniels, President and Chief Executive Officer of Watch Communications, said: "As we build our fixed wireless access network, it's important to have partners like Ericsson support us. By leveraging Ericsson's end-to-end solutions, we are delivering faster speeds to our customers and ensuring that everyone is ready for 5G."

Watch Communications and Ericsson previously announced their agreement to build rural fixed wireless access services in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky in October 2019.

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

About WATCH COMMUNICATIONS

Founded in 1992, Watch Communications is a wireless communications company specializing in Wireless Broadband Internet, Fiber Internet, TV, Hosting and VoIP Phone Services to both residential and business customers. Watch Communications began as a Cable TV Provider and expanded service offerings at the beginning of the Broadband Internet Revolution in 1998 to include internet. Watch Communications focuses on un-served and underserved small and rural markets throughout Indiana and Ohio. Today, Watch Communications has grown to service homes and businesses throughout Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

