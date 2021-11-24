5G Services Market Size to Grow by USD 170.30 bn | Increasing Demand for Improved Network Capacity to Access Connected Services to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

The increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services and increasing telecom subscriber base and rapid growth of urban population are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high deployment cost of 5g technology will challenge market growth.

The 5g services market report is segmented by end-user (consumer and enterprise) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for 5g services in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

AT and T Inc.



Bharti Airtel Ltd.



BT Group Plc



Deutsche Telekom AG



Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

5G Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 170.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.20 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AT and T Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., BT Group Plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Orange SA, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Telstra Corp. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

