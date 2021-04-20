5G Services Market Size Worth $664.75 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 46.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G services market size is estimated to reach USD 664.75 billion, registering a CAGR of 46.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The rapidly rising demand for ultra-reliable and low-latency data networks capable of providing enhanced mobile connectivity is estimated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. The potential adoption of 5G services for remote patient monitoring and remote surgery applications is also anticipated to propel the market growth from 2021 to 2028.

Key suggestions from the report:

In North America , the U.S. is anticipated to reach nearly USD 148 billion by 2028 owing to the rising demand for higher data speeds for several end-use applications including M2M communications, energy & utility management, and smart mobility management

By communication type, the enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share by 2028 owing to the rising focus of key market players on rolling out high-speed and low-latency data networks for residential and commercial applications, such as video conferencing, virtual meeting, and Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR) gaming

Based on vertical, the manufacturing segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of more than 50% over the forecast period owing to the growing need for seamless connectivity to drive industrial devices including robots and actuators

Market incumbents are focusing on mergers and acquisitions for delivering 5G services to strengthen their presence and expand their product portfolios

Read 125 page research report with ToC on "5G Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Communication Type (FWA, eMBB, uRLLC, mMTC), By Vertical (Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, BFSI), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/5g-services-market

The 5G wireless technology is expected to completely transform the transportation and logistics industry by providing seamless Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) connectivity. As such, the need to ensure strong, seamless, and uninterrupted connectivity with autonomous vehicles is estimated to drive the adoption of 5G services. Furthermore, robust deployment of 5G network infrastructure is estimated to improve the operational efficiencies in several IoT use cases, including smart homes, smart cities, and industry 4.0. Hence, the rising need for high bandwidth to provide reliable communication to IoT devices is expected to elevate the overall market growth over the forecast period.

In some countries, such as the U.S., China, and Japan, the trend of monitoring energy systems of buildings remotely is rising gradually. This is expected to open new opportunities for rolling out 5G services over the forecast period. As such, the growing need for remote asset monitoring, drone control, and coordination, and smart grid control is anticipated to fuel the growth of the ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (uRLLC) segment over the forecast period.

Key market players, such as AT&T Inc., China Telecommunications Corporation, and Verizon Communications, are investing in rolling out 5G infrastructure to provide low-latency services for faster Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication. However, these market players are expected to deliberate before making investments owing to the high 5G spectrum prices. Stringent government regulations and policies pertaining to the 5G wireless technology are also expected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, the governments across key countries have postponed the auction for 5G spectrums. This is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global 5G services market on the basis of communication type, vertical, and region:

5G Services Communication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2028)

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)



Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)



Ultra-reliable and Low Latency Communications (uRLLC)



Massive Machine-type Communications (mMTC)

5G Services Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2028)

Manufacturing



Energy & Utility



Media & Entertainment



IT & Telecom



Transportation & Logistics



Aerospace & Defense



Healthcare



BFSI



Government & Public Safety



Retail



Mining



Oil & Gas



Agriculture



Construction



Real Estate

5G Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Russia





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of 5G services Market

AT&T, Inc.

BT Group plc

China Mobile Ltd.

China Telecom Corporation Ltd.

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

KT Corp.

Saudi Telecom Company

Vodafone Group

Deutsche Telekom AG

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

NTT Docomo

Telecom Italia

Sprint Corp.

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

Cloud Gaming Market – The global cloud gaming market size was valued at USD 0.47 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.2% from 2021 to 2027.

in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.2% from 2021 to 2027. Virtual Reality Market – The global virtual reality market size was valued at USD 15.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% from 2021 to 2028.

in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% from 2021 to 2028. 5G Infrastructure Market – The global 5G infrastructure market size was valued at USD 1.83 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.