5G technology market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global 5G technology market size is estimated to grow by USD 128.46 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 69.34% during the forecast period. North America will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Global 5G Technology Market 2022-2026

Global 5G technology market - Parent market analysis



Technavio categorizes the global fifth-generation (5G) technology market as a part of the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market within the overall global information technology market. The parent global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market covers manufacturers of smartphones, personal computers, servers, electronic computer components, and peripherals. It also includes data storage components, motherboards, audio and video cards, monitors, keyboards, printers, and other peripherals.

Global 5G technology market - Five forces

The global 5G technology market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global5G technology market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global 5G technology market - Segmentation assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on components (software and services), end-user (manufacturing, automotive, energy and utilities, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The software segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Several industries are early adopters of advanced technologies. The growth of the 5G technology market in North America would be driven by the rising use of wireless technologies in nations like the US during the forecasted period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global 5G technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 5g technology market.

North America will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for 5G technology in North America . The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in Europe . Over the projection period, the growth of the 5G technology market in North America would be driven by the rising use of wireless technologies in nations like the US.

Global 5G technology market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

One of the key factors driving the global 5G technology market growth is the growing R&D and deployment of the 5G network.

During the projection period, R&D efforts are anticipated to expand along with trend-setting inventions. The evolution of 5G technology will compel market vendors to develop wireless test equipment that can support the technology effectively. Vendors are competing for 5G network deployment, especially in North America .

. For instance, the Indian government is attempting to set up a fund for the advancement of 5G technology. A high-level committee was established by the Indian government in 2021 to develop a roadmap for the deployment of 5G by June 2022 . All these factors will have a positive impact on the global 5G technology market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Strategic collaboration among market participants is one of the key 5G technology market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

Market players from a variety of sectors, including utilities, semiconductor integrated circuits (IC), telecommunication network infrastructure, and information technology solutions, are making significant investments in 5G technology. Various governments are also collaborating with industry players to accelerate the adoption of 5G technology.

5G technology has the potential to provide network transmission speeds of very high magnitudes compared with that of the 4G network. The integration of HMI technologies across the end-user industries is driving the demand for networks that can support high-bandwidth applications with low latency. As a result, a large number of companies focus on developing 5G-compatible devices and establishing networks as a part of the 5G network ecosystem.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

One of the key challenges to the global 5G technology market growth is the high deployment cost of 5G technology.

The major issues impeding the expansion of the global 5G technology market are the high cost of small-cell network installation and the lack of security for remotely located outdoor power systems. Large companies in the target market must follow strict guidelines set by telecommunication standard groups. Businesses' profit margins were impacted by customers' ongoing pressure for competitive prices.

The market is expected to face a challenge due to the high cost of new frequency spectrum releases. Additionally, for effective 5G operations, complex network virtual applications must be designed and maintained within a given budget. Such factors will impede the market growth during the forecasted period.

What are the key data covered in this 5G technology market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 5G technology market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the 5G technology market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 5G technology market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G technology market vendors

5G Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 142 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 69.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 128.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 67.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Nokia Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, T Mobile US Inc., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telstra Corp. Ltd., TietoEVRY Corp., TIM S.p.A., and Viavi Solutions Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

