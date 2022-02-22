5G to enable a New Breed of Data-Only MVNOs that will Seize Unserved and Underserved Market Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G MVNO Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Applications, Services and Solutions 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the impact of 5G capabilities in terms of MVNO applications, services, and solutions. This includes the scope to realize new business models, particularly in the B2Barena. This 5G MVNO market report also evaluates infrastructure and enabling technologies in support of new anticipated purpose-built networks and services such as IoT-specific, data-only, and fixed wireless-oriented MVNOs.



The report also analyzes the MVNO ecosystem including MVNE and MVNA companies and services. The report includes an assessment of potential new 5G MVNO solutions. It also provides an analysis of the services and strategy of leading MVNO, MVNA, and MVNE companies with forecasts from 2022 to 2027.



Select Report Findings:

The market for 5G in MVNOs is poised to reach $9.1 billion by 2027

by 2027 North America will lead the 5G MVNO market followed by APAC and Europe

will lead the 5G MVNO market followed by APAC and Enterprise segment of the 5G MVNOB2B market will reach $3.9 billion by 2027

by 2027 AI and Machine learning technology will play a significant role in 5G enabled MVNOs

IoT specific and other purpose-specific B2B MVNO types will witness substantial growth

Purpose-built B2B service operations to realize substantial growth within the 5G MVNO market

The commercial deployment of 5G will facilitate many new and enhanced applications and services. It will also facilitate an emerging 5G MVNO opportunity that will enable existing players to improve and enhance their services as well as create opportunities for completely new purpose-built MVNOs, focused primarily on Business-to-Business(B2B) services. Many of these B2B services will leverage unique capabilities introduced with 5G technology.



For example, 5G will facilitate a significant expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) operations for cellular-based Mobile Network Operators (MNO). 5G enabled IoT WAN networks will support massive machine-type communications, providing substantially greater operational scalability for IoT services.



With this expansion, MNO hosts will have the scalability to support a variety of IoT-focused 5G MVNO market players that offer IoT services on a B2B basis within many different industry verticals. The report covers many of these companies, strategies, services, and solutions.



The introduction of 5G will enable many existing MVNOs to expand current consumer-focused services by way of a new enhanced mobile broadband. Consumer applications and services in this area include Web browsing, video, mobile office, and connected vehicles. However, the 5G MVNO market will be punctuated by a robust 5G business services market, facilitated by new capabilities.



These new capabilities are enabled via substantial improvements in reliability, latency, bandwidth, and the capacity to support highly scalable networks with much greater efficiency and effectiveness. These improvements will allow MNOs to share network resources to an unprecedented degree, facilitating a highly scalable environment for extending capabilities to MVNOs.



For example, 5G IoT networks will achieve optimization by way of radio frequency management that meets the needs of both narrowband IoT applications as well as those that require higher bandwidth, which may be on an on-demand basis, requiring the 5G MVNO service providers to reply upon 5G network slicing to ensure the quality of service demands are met.



Another noteworthy capability to be leveraged by the 5G MVNO B2B service providers is Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC), which will be particularly useful for Industrial IoT(IIoT) customers. Examples of URLLC dependent apps and services include robotics, teleoperation market solutions, and other areas that are pertinent, especially to the IoT market.



Key Topics Covered:

Technology and Application Analysis

Company Analysis

Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2027

Conclusions and Recommendations

5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Services

