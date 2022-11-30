5G to Revolutionize the Oil & Gas Industry in the Next 7 Years. The Market is Expected to Grow More than 500% by 2030 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the 5G in oil & gas market will grow at a CAGR of 25.81% from 2023-2030. The competitive scenario in the global 5G oil & gas market is rapidly growing due to digitization. The fast-changing technological environment can adversely affect companies as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades. The market is consolidated, with few players providing 5G networks in the oil & gas industry with high functionality. The 5G in the oil & gas market structure is in oligopoly state, characterized by a few top players who have significant influence in the market. Vendors are now focusing on developing their portfolios to drive growth. Vendors are actively investing in R&D and collaborating with stakeholders for better insights and revenue growth.

5G IN OIL AND GAS MARKET-ARIZTON

The global 5G in oil & gas market is expected to witness an absolute growth of 527.49% (by value) during the forecast period due to the increased need to enhance operational efficiency in the capital-intensive oil & gas industry and the need for effective network technology operations at remote sites.

Moreover, the integration of the digital twin in the oil & gas industry is on the rise. Around 74% of organizations are expected to adopt digital twins by 2025, per Ericsson. The high adoption of digital twins offers significant opportunities to 5G players due to the strong requirement for cellular networks that can transfer massive amounts of data with low latency and enable oil & gas operators to successfully operate digital twin technologies irrespective of locations and weather conditions.

5G in Oil & Gas Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2030) USD 27.48 Billion Market Size (2023) USD 4.38 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 25.81 % Estimated Year 2023 Forecast Year 2023-2030 Market Segments Spectrum, Application, and Geography Geographic Analysis The U.S., Europe, China, Saudi Arabia, and Others Largest Market China Key Leading Players Athonet, Cisco, Ericsson, Hitachi Energy, Huawei, Niral Network, Nokia, Sierra Wireless, Alibaba Cloud, Fuze, Google (Google Cloud), Intrado, Microsoft (Microsoft Azure), NTT, Qualcomm, Samsung, Sateliot, Verizon, Windstream, and ZTE Competitive landscape The business overview, product & service offerings, key strategies, key strengths, and key opportunities Market Dynamics Expanding Upstream Production Activity Increasing Adoption of Digital Twin Industry 4.0 To Boost 5G in Oil & Gas Market Increased Penetration of 5G Network & SD-WAN Page Number 320 Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3615

Digitization of Oilfields Boosting the Market Growth

Digitization of oilfields or a digital oilfield is the latest oil & gas industry trend. Digital oilfield is the umbrella term for technology-centric solutions that allow companies to leverage limited resources. Oil & gas companies actively adopt digital transformation, driven by advances in automation, sensing technologies, and data analytics. Emerging nations of China, India, Mexico, and other countries in APAC, along with North America's and Europe's developed economies, are also expected to witness growth in digital oilfields. The U.S. and Canada are the leading countries in North America that integrated smart technology across their oilfield operation. In Canada, ARC Resources (Canada's third-largest energy company) installed various digital assets for the exploration, production, and development of the oil & gas industry. Recently, the company decided to optimize the control systems for multi-well natural gas production for effective decision-making.

The integration of the digital twin in the oil & gas industry is on the rise. This is primarily due to its extensive benefits of storing historical data, providing blueprints of real-time data, and maintaining repositories for all assets, which enables oil & gas operators to enhance production efficiency, reduce costs, and leverage profits. For instance, implementing the digital twin in the North Sea offshore oil & gas projects enables operators to save more than $2.03 million on projects.

Recent Launches/Developments in the 5G Oil & Gas Market

In June 2021 , Nokia collaborated with system integrator NetNordic to deliver 4G & 5G solutions to Equinor, one of the world's leading oil, gas, and wind power producers. This strategic collaboration would enable Eqinour to strengthen this performance in identifying real-time problems and taking quick action.

, Nokia collaborated with system integrator NetNordic to deliver 4G & 5G solutions to Equinor, one of the world's leading oil, gas, and wind power producers. This strategic collaboration would enable Eqinour to strengthen this performance in identifying real-time problems and taking quick action. In August 2020 , Petronas announced leveraging 5G technology in the oil & gas industry as a part of the Malaysian Government's 5G deployment strategies.

, Petronas announced leveraging 5G technology in the oil & gas industry as a part of the Malaysian Government's 5G deployment strategies. In January 2021 , STC and Huawei signed an MOU with Saudi Aramco to study the application of 5G in the oil & gas industry. This collaborative relationship would leverage economic growth and societal benefits globally.

, STC and Huawei signed an MOU with Saudi Aramco to study the application of 5G in the oil & gas industry. This collaborative relationship would leverage economic growth and societal benefits globally. In 2022, Petrobras announced that it plans to deploy a 5G network across its 46 offshore and onshore sites by the end of 2024

Upstream Segment is Expected to Generate Substantiative Demand in the Next 7 Years.

The upstream oil & gas industry includes the search for potential crude oil & natural gas fields, the drilling of wells, and their operation. The upstream segment of the oil & gas industry is highly regulated and capital-intensive, thus impacting the overall exploration and production process.

There is an increase in the integration of digital footprint (IoT, A.I., and cloud computing) in the upstream segment of the oil & gas industry. This is primarily due to the increased focus of companies to enhance production efficiency, minimize human interference, and save costs and time in drilling. Integrating digital technology in upstream applications can help oil & gas industry operators cut production costs significantly. The global 5G in the oil & gas market by upstream application was valued at $2.19 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $13.50 billion by 2030.

Why Should you Buy this Research Report?

The report covers detailed coverage of 5G technology, its integration in the oil & gas sector, benefits and use cases around 5G incorporation, company developments related to 5G, development scenarios in various countries, and case studies.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Estimation of the 5G oil & gas market size.

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Key Vendors

Athonet

Cisco

Ericsson

Hitachi Energy

Huawei

Niral Network

Nokia

Sierra Wireless

Other Prominent Vendors

Alibaba Cloud

Fuze

Google (Google Cloud)

Intrado

Microsoft (Microsoft Azure)

NTT

Qualcomm

Samsung

Sateliot

Verizon

Windstream

ZTE

The report considers the scenario of the 5G in oil & gas and its market dynamics for 2023−2030. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Market Segmentation

Spectrum:

High-Band

Low-Band

Mid-Band

Application:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Geography:

The U.S.

Europe

The U.K.



Norway



Russia



Italy

China

Vietnam

Middle East & North Africa

& Tunisia



Algeria



Egypt



Morocco



Libya



Sudan



Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Rest of the World





Canada



India



Brazil



Mexico



Venezuela

