5Star Life Insurance Joins The Paylogix Co-op Program as a Premier Provider

WESTBURY, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylogix, a Third-Party Administrator for insurance payment processes and enrollment technology, announces 5Star Life Insurance Company (5Star Life) has joined the Exchange Builder Premier Provider offering. The software integration builds on the successful relationship between these two values-driven companies.

5Star is now fully integrated into Paylogix's Exchange Builder enrollment solution. The Exchange Builder platform has a robust library of functionality items, consisting of case quoting features, self-service enrollment for 5Star Life voluntary products, core benefits, an extensive employee communication package, and billing functionality, all tied into one solution. These type of functionality items enables a broker to use the Exchange Builder platform from start to finish on any case.

"5Star Life's product portfolio and case implementation process is unlike any other voluntary benefits carrier in the industry," said Robert Shestack, Chief Strategy Officer with Paylogix. "When 5Star Life interacts with a platform and or broker, they bring a level of support and expertise that is unmatched."

Both 5Star Life and Paylogix have developed this solution for the broker community to streamline the enrollment and billing obligations on any case type. They are offering this technology at a no-cost model to the broker, which allows the broker to provide a beneficial enrollment and billing tool to their clients, i.e., the employers. The broker and human resource staff can focus on internal tasks and not worry about case implementation, employee communication, and enrollment/billing responsibilities.

5Star Life already utilized Paylogix services on a case by case basis. Based on these early cases' success, the business development teams saw the potential for deeper integration between the two entities. 5Star Life selected Paylogix to develop a customizable self-service enrollment platform for any employer size. "Paylogix has the talent and industry experience," said Sal Campanile, Vice President, of Worksite Group & Voluntary Benefit Sales with 5Star Life.

About 5Star Life Insurance Company

A wholly-owned affiliate of the Armed Forces Benefit Association (AFBA), 5Star Life is the primary underwriter of AFBA policies. It is also a growing provider of group and worksite voluntary products. Founded in 1996, 5Star Life has grown with market opportunities, successfully expanding into other segments, including the employer group and worksite benefits markets. Headquarted in Alexandria, VA, 5Star Life Insurance is currently licensed in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and American Samoa.

