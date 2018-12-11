5th Annual American Bullion Essay Scholarship Award Winners Announced!

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Bullion is proud to announce the winners in the Fifth Annual Essay Scholarship Program! Three college scholarships worth $1,000 each were awarded. Over 1000 submissions were received and considered. This year's full-time undergraduate applicants were asked to write an essay answering the question, "What are the benefits of Bitcoin and Gold in an IRA?" Participating students offered a wide range of viewpoints, each with its own value and approach. American Bullion is proud to award this scholarship to the deserving students listed below. In no particular order, the 2018 winners are:

Michelle Kocanda – Pasco-Hernando State College

"I'm honestly shocked that I won this scholarship and was not expecting this news at all. This will be a big help in paying for college and helping me work toward earning my computer engineering degree - financing was a huge issue I was worrying about. Now with this scholarship, I have peace of mind in knowing that a decent amount for next semester will be paid for."

Erik J. Reese – West Los Angeles College

"I am completing my Associate of Science at West Los Angeles College with a degree in Computer Science. I have not yet decided whether I will attend Northern Arizona or Arizona State, in order to complete my Bachelors degree, however I greatly appreciate the opportunity to participate and better, to win your annual essay competition. Thank you."

Andrew Hatch – Florida State College at Jacksonville

"With the cost of education rising each year, the generosity of American Bullion is keeping that cost affordable for hardworking students attempting to get a great education. I truly can't thank them enough. With their financial help, I will be able to spend more time focused on my degree without the fear of accumulating the debt that comes with it."

Nevtan Akcora, Co-Founder and President of American Bullion says, "I am very happy to see that the number of applicants to our annual scholarship contest increases each year. And I am very excited to see that so many Millennials can see the importance of alternative investments such as Bitcoin and Gold IRAs."

Contact: info@americanbullion.com

SOURCE American Bullion

Related Links

http://www.americanbullion.com

