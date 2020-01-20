5W Public Relations Announces 2019 Employee Match Program and Charitable Donations

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the US, announced today that as an agency, they donated in excess of $100K to more than 35 nonprofit organizations in 2019. 5WPR employees donations were matched dollar-for-dollar by the agency's employee matching program.

"Giving back to causes we are passionate about, and our community is something which is deeply ingrained in our culture," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and CEO. "It makes me happy to have employees that share this mindset and together we are able to make valuable contributions to a variety of organizations nationwide."

Key organizations supported by 5W Public Relations' employee matching program in 2019, include: ACLU, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Best Friends Animal Society, Boston University Academy, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, College Success Foundation, Dutchess County SPCA, Fordham University, Israel Cancer Research Fund, Jerusalem Fellowships, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NYU Winthrop Hospital, Safe Horizon, School Year Abroad, Sergeants Benevolent Association , Shatterproof, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Team for Kids, TiKVA Children's Home, UNICEF USA, Voices against Brain Cancer and the World Wildlife Fund.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR and communications agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C - Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit, B2B - Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

