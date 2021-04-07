5W Public Relations Announces Plans to Open Miami Office

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today plans to expand by opening a corporate office in Miami. The move comes on the heels of rapid growth, and the need to service a diverse set of clients, while attracting and retaining the best talent in the country.

"As an entrepreneur, with an impending New York City tax hike on the horizon, this expansion is the right move to keep clients and employees satisfied," says 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "Miami is an open city which is seeing tremendous growth. Due to the enormous number of people who moved south during the pandemic, there are now a plethora of professionals and top talent in Miami whom we hope we will attract to 5WPR."

5WPR CEO Ronn Torossian plans to spend the better part of April and May in the city recruiting staff, meeting existing and prospective clients, and finalizing the new office space, which will be announced by the end of April.

