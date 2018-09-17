5W Public Relations Announces Representation of Lesso Home New York Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations (5WPR), one of the top 10 independently owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce the addition of Lesso Home New York Market to its diverse roster of consumer home and lifestyle brands.

"We are extremely excited to announce that we are working with Lesso Home New York Market," said Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5W Public Relations. "The Market will bring heightened excitement to the local Westbury community with its extensive offerings and 5W is delighted to be named as its agency of record."

Jeffrey Auerbach, Senior Marketing Manager of Lesso Home New York Market added, "We are excited to announce 5W as our agency of record as we continue to develop Lesso Home New York Market. We feel strongly that 5W's strategic programming and expertise will help to position our brand for continued success and growth, bringing our vision of home and community to life."

Lesso Home New York Market, located in Westbury, Long Island, is scheduled to open in 2019 as an international design destination for both the home renovator and the building professional.

The Market's mission is to bring passionate individuals and professional buyers looking for the latest concepts in home renovation and building to a fun and dynamic environment. It will feature a number of unique facilities, including showrooms for manufacturers of Home Furnishings, Interior Décor Products and Building Materials, a Town Square style open space for community events, a co-working center for local designers and developers, entertainment and art exhibits, a children's activity center, dining options and more.

For more information on Lesso Home New York Market, please visit https://ny.lessohome.com/.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

