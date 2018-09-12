5W Public Relations Announces Representation of The New York Comedy Festival, Stand Up For Heroes, And Caroline Hirsch

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations (5WPR), one of the top 10 independently owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce the addition of The New York Comedy Festival, Stand Up For Heroes, and the events' founder, Caroline Hirsch, to its diverse roster of consumer lifestyle and entertainment brands.

"We are extremely excited to announce that we are working with Caroline Hirsch for The New York Comedy Festival and Stand Up For Heroes," said Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5W Public Relations. "With the festival celebrating 15 years and Caroline reaching a milestone of 35 years in the comedy industry, 5W is delighted to deliver communications efforts that match these illustrious achievements."

Caroline Hirsch, Founder of The New York Comedy Festival, added, "5W's strategic media relations have truly elevated the festival and I'm thrilled to work with 5W to share our story as we continue to grow our presence in the world of comedy and entertainment."

Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of Carolines on Broadway, the iconic New York comedy venue, is a highly successful entrepreneur, producer, visionary and innovator in the entertainment industry. Throughout an illustrious 35-year career, she has presided over one of the country's most popular destinations for live comedy, as well as founding and producing the annual New York Comedy Festival.

As an extension of Carolines on Broadway, the New York Comedy Festival is known to bring together the biggest names in comedy for a week of eclectic standup performances spanning across New York's five boroughs. For the past eleven years, Stand Up For Heroes has kicked off the New York Comedy Festival to recognize and honor the incredible resilience and continuing recovery of our nation's wounded veterans and their families.

For more information on The New York Comedy Festival, Stand Up For Heroes, and Caroline Hirsch, please visit http://nycomedyfestival.com/ and http://www.carolines.com/.

