5W Public Relations Announces Return of Pritikin to Client Roster

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the return of Pritikin Longevity Center to its roster of health and wellness clients. 5WPR and Pritikin have had an ongoing relationship since 2006.

The team will execute a strategic media relations campaign to increase brand awareness, as well as modernize the brand with new positioning around integrated health transformation.

"We are thrilled to resume our work with Pritikin," said 5WPR Consumer Practice President, Dara A. Busch. "As a leading wellness destination, we look forward to elevating their presence and connecting the brand with today's consumers at a time when health and wellness could not be more important."

"As wellness is top of mind for many right now, Pritikin is proud to once again be working 5WPR to get our message and scientifically-proven program in front of the eyes of consumers across the country," said Kell Wynn, Director of Digital Marketing at Pritikin. "The team has delivered consistent results in the past and continues to bring bold, clever ideas to the table. 5WPR's media approach makes them uniquely equipped to deliver top tier results that aligns with Pritikin's mission. We look forward to achieving new milestones as we continue on the path we started."

As one of the agency's fastest-growing sectors, 5WPR is recognized as a leader in healthcare PR and has proven proficiency in identifying and leveraging trending areas and emerging industries. The agency offers unrivalled expertise in consumer health, innovative science and a track record of shaping strategy, implementing programs and driving business value for healthcare PR clients. Their work has received several industry accolades, including a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 2020 International Business Awards® for PR Campaign of the Year in the COVID-19-related Information category.

The practice offers their clients integrated campaigns including media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling, product placement, digital marketing, and social communications. Through key relationships with media, influencers, bloggers, and celebrities, the team executes 360-degree campaigns that result in meaningful coverage for their clients.

About Pritikin

For more than 40 years, the internationally renowned Pritikin Longevity Center has served as the leading, medically supervised wellness destination in the world. Improving health from coronary heart disease to diabetes type 2 and other health concerns and addresses weight loss journeys, the program immerses guests in a life-calibrating educational journey embedded in longevity-rich dining, culinary classes, private physician consultations, weight-loss workshops, diabetes and hypertension management and life-changing results, longevity living education and psychological wellbeing. Located in Miami, Florida, nestled within an exquisite 650-acre, four-star resort with beautiful pools, championship golf courses, spa and other world-class amenities, a Pritikin health and wellness retreat offers something for those seeking to enjoy the greatest duration of life.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO, Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

