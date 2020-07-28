5W Public Relations Continues Expansion of Israel PR Practice Area

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today its continued expansion serving Israel-based businesses, making the agency a leading provider of PR and digital services for Israeli companies launching or looking to extend their reach in North America.

5W added several impressive Israeli tech and investor clients in just the last year, including: Dragontail, Bond, Carbyne, JVP, Hetz Ventures, Wisdo, Granulate, Spike, Diagnostic Robotics, ScoutCam and more. In addition, 5W is agency of record for established global entities such as ironSource, and several high-growth companies and venture capital firms including Payoneer, PICO Partners, SparkBeyond, SodaStream, ContentSquare [acquired Clicktail], Kaltura, HiBob, Kryon, BioCatch, Ubimo, CNVRG, Apester, BlueMail, AuraAir, Snappy App, MySizeID, Lumenis and EZbra.

The PR firm was named 2020 PR agency of the year by the American Business Awards.

"Our team continues to produce astounding work for clients, resulting in the growth of their businesses' and in turn, continued growth of our Israeli client roster," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder at 5WPR. "The tech community is widely recognized as one of the most competitive industries, but word travels fast and our reputation to deliver on our client's expectations has made us the choice PR agency to manage Israel-based clients brand in North America."

5W's team of experts have developed a specialty in high-growth tech communications campaigns. The teams handle major milestones, from launching products, developing strategic campaigns around mergers and acquisitions, fundraising and IPO's, through to building layered programs and social media strategies that bring clients into mainstream conversations.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

