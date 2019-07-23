5W Public Relations Enters Three-Year Partnership with Indie Beauty Media Group

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., is representing the Indie Beauty Expo (IBE) for its New York City show and upcoming 5th anniversary this August – their biggest show yet. Indie Beauty Media Group (IBMG), producer of IBE, BeautyX Summit and publisher of Beauty Independent, continues to help the fast-growing category of indie brands connect with buyers, business professionals and press and remain the definitive destination for beauty entrepreneurs everywhere.

5WPR will execute a comprehensive public relations program designed to further IBE as an innovator in the beauty, wellness, lifestyle and business categories, create buzz for its partner brands and maximize media attendance at the New York City show taking place August 21-22, 2019. In addition, 5WPR will continue to position founders Jillian Wright and Nader Naeymi-Rad as thought leaders who have created the ultimate platform for incubating beauty entrepreneurs over the past five years and remain ahead of the curve when it comes to establishing category trends.

"5WPR is thrilled to be a steady partner for such a reputable and results-driven company," said Dara A. Busch, Executive Vice President, Consumer Practice at 5W Public Relations. "Over the past two years representing the show, 5WPR has successfully secured over 600 top tier media attendees and garnered impactful coverage for the show and its valued partners. We are looking forward to shedding light on the immense growth IBMG has experienced since launching five years ago and further elevating their unique exhibitors and expertise with professional, consumer and business-focused media."

"IBMG has evolved rapidly and consequently, the needs and expectations of our partners have grown exponentially too. The 5WPR team continues to have the experience, expertise and capabilities to provide strong results," said Nader Naeymi-Rad, co-founder of IBMG.

"From day one, we recognized the vital need to obtain consistent and high-quality press and media coverage for IBE and, more importantly, for our exhibiting brands," said IBMG co-founder Jillian Wright. "In part because of 5W's due diligence and steadfast approach, Indie Beauty Expo NY 2018 was the most successful show Indie Beauty Media Group has produced to date. They are the perfect partner for our largest show and we are thrilled to continue our relationship with their team."

The 5WPR team remains a natural fit as representation for the show given their has vast experience working with indie beauty brands across all categories – color cosmetics, skincare, hair products & tools, oral care and feminine care – as well as profiling and business media expertise.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

About Indie Beauty Media Group (IBMG):

IBMG's mission is to recognize, showcase and celebrate independent beauty brands and to support the growth and success of the entrepreneurs behind them. IBMG's first offering, the Indie Beauty Expo (IBE) was launched in 2015 and is now the largest international exposition of independent beauty brands, and is presented in five strategic international retail markets: New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, London and Berlin. IBMG has also launched a range of services to better support beauty entrepreneurs on their path to success, including BeautyX Summit series, Beauty Independent news, Uplink and Uplink Live and knowledge and retail advisory services.

