5W Public Relations Expands Men's Grooming Expertise Adding Pacific Shaving Company to Client Roster

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce that it has been named PR Agency of Record for Pacific Shaving Company, a line of revolutionary shaving products. With the addition of Pacific Shaving Company, 5W continues to prosper in the Beauty and Grooming space, onboarding an industry leading brand whose mission is to change the shaving experience for the better.

Pacific Shaving Company has been pioneering innovative, effective grooming essentials for nearly two decades. Led by a creative husband and wife team, the brand develops "nothing else like it" products with safe, natural, and plant-derived ingredients to deliver a next-level shaving experience for men and women. The collection of premium products are accessible, affordable - and practical for everyday use.

"Pacific Shaving Company is a dynamic, innovative and mission-driven brand," said Dara A. Busch, President, Consumer Practice, of 5WPR. "We're eager to tell Pacific Shaving Company's unique story and elevate the brand to new heights in the grooming space."

Currently, Pacific Shaving Company offers a full range of premium grooming and skincare products sold at Amazon as well as more than 10,000 stores including select Target, CVS, and other fine food, drug, and mass retailers nationwide. The products range from the brand's original, and still customer favorite, Natural Shave Oil to a full range of differentiated skincare essentials including a Caffeinated Shaving Cream and Aftershave, Bamboo Pre-Shave Scrub, Ultra-Slick Shave Stick, Nick Stick, and more.

"A comfortable shave is about what you put on your face - and that's where Pacific Shaving Company has been excelling since 2002, developing innovative and effective grooming essentials that both surprise and delight, making the daily chore shaving actually enjoyable," said Stan Ades, Co-Founder of Pacific Shaving Company. "We are very excited to partner with 5W Public Relations as we know they're the right partner to tell our story as we continue to build on our brand's momentum."

5W's Beauty PR firm is led by a team with extensive experience in the category who employ unparalleled techniques to drive results for clients through key industry relationships with influencers, celebrities and of course, media; likewise, ensuring maximum exposure through implementing integrated campaigns including PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media.

About Pacific Shaving Company

Founded and operated by husband and wife team, Stan Ades and CC Sofronas, Pacific Shaving Company is a leading manufacturer of innovative and effective grooming products for men and women. Accessible, affordable, and practical for everyday use, Pacific Shaving Company's line of grooming essentials breaks down the barriers that give shaving a bad name. Formulated with naturally derived, vegan ingredients, and never with parabens or sulfates – Pacific Shaving Company is committed to the well-being of your skin, and changing the way you think about shaving. The brand is based in San Francisco, California and has been saving skin from painful nicks and cuts worldwide since 2002.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

