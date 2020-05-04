5W Public Relations' Financial PR Division Named Top in U.S.

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings naming 5W Public Relations' Financial PR practice the 17th largest in the US. With net fees of $2.1 million, the division experienced a 31.3% increase from 2019 and continued to remain in the top 20 rankings for the fourth consecutive year.

"The 5WPR financial services team and fintech group possess a deep technical knowledge of the industry, which has given them an edge. Clients recognize their ability to act quickly, and trust the team, which has led to incredible growth in this sector, both in client retention, and word-of-mouth referrals," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5WPR.

Notable clients of 5WPR's Financial PR division include N26, one of the fastest growing banks in Europe that is eliminating physical branches, Payoneer, the digital payment platform empowering businesses around the world to grow globally, and AvidXchange, the largest B2B payment network in the US.

5WPR has a proven track record of ensuring financial clients' brands are as dynamic as the industry they operate. From activist investing and proxy fights, to capital markets, IPOs, consumer finance, insurance and banking, the team delivers top-tier results based on market intelligence, strategic messaging and timing.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

