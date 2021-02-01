5W Public Relations Named Agency of Record for Public Health Innovator Contakt World

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named agency of record for innovative public health technology and advertising firm Contakt World, whose suite of tools includes a contact tracing solution created in response to the urgency surrounding the coronavirus.

5WPR's Technology Team will handle media relations, social media, and digital campaigns on behalf of Contakt World as an organization and their related endeavors. The team will raise awareness for the client by carving out space in health, technology and business outlets to highlight the work Contakt World is completing to support local, state, and federal health agencies as well as employer establishments.

"We are excited to welcome Contakt World to our existing roster of clients whose technology is on the forefront of battling the coronavirus," said 5WPR CEO and Founder, Ronn Torossian. "Their offerings are crucial within the public health and broader healthcare industry, and we look forward to supporting Contakt World's work and their continued growth."

"5W has already achieved significant media coverage for us, and we're just scratching the surface. Contakt World is committed to improving the ways that public health agencies connect with their communities – and 5W has diligently carried our torch, ultimately becoming an extension of our core team," said Justin Beck, CEO of Contakt World

5WPR's tech practice has grown to serve several highly-specialized areas and prides itself on being a leading adtech, martech and fintech public relations firm in the nation. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients. The team has received various accolades, including the 2020 PR NEWS Diversity & Inclusion Campaign Award.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology and advertising firm innovating public health agency connections with their community, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible, and scalable digital public health and safety platform globally while addressing the needs of a post-pandemic world. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, human-centered design, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. Contakt World's first suite of tools emerged from the urgency surrounding coronavirus to manage the pandemic through innovative contact tracing and case management spanning multiple modes of communication. For more information, please visit https://contakt.world.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

