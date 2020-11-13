5WPR and The PHA Group Announce 3rd Employee Exchange Program

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces the continuation of their partnership with London-based The PHA Group through a program of virtual initiatives that will expand and enhance both agency's comprehension of global insights and strategic approaches. This will be the 3rd installment of the employee exchange program between the two agencies, but the first to be entirely virtual amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The employee exchange is an agency highlight, and while we cannot host it this year due to travel restrictions, we are using our innovation to replace it with an experience equally as valuable," said 5WPR CEO and Founder, Ronn Torossian. "We look forward to the day we can once again travel and host employees in our respective cities. Until then, like many other businesses, we are thankful for the ability to connect virtually."

The partnership was developed in 2018 with the intention of sharing talent, resources, and business across the two agencies, expanding and enhancing their respective presence in the global market. The exchange program gives employees of both agencies a look into an international PR office, observing how campaigns are activated, client relationships built, new business won, and how coverage is secured and journalist relationships built and maintained.

"Our partnership with 5W is one that brings many benefits to our employees, and we were so disappointed to cancel this year's two exchange programs because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, we weren't going to let that stop us, and our first virtual exchange program will bring just as much value to both agency's employees, even if we will all be at home and not enjoying the buzz of New York or London," said Shelley Frosdick, The PHA Group's Group Managing Director. "The program of activities we have put together will allow the two agencies to collaborate on creativity, new business, sector specific growth areas, and to catch up informally on the challenges of 2020 and re-invigorate the friendships that have been built through previous exchange programs. We are looking forward to the next month of activity and are very much hoping we will be seeing our New York partners in person in 2021."

The virtual experience will take place throughout November and December, and will include a CBD Session, a New Business Session, Case Studies Presentations, Coffee Catch-ups, and a TikTok / Social Media Session. The sessions are open to all 5WPR and The PHA Group employees.

The partnership between 5W and PHA continues to grow, with several shared clients and three previous trips to each other's offices, giving both agencies the ability to build close-working relationships and expand their knowledge.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR and Communications agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 160 professionals serving clients in B2C - Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit, B2B - Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

About The PHA Group

The PHA Group is a London based multi-award-winning communications agency. PHA has a multi-channel approach with experienced experts able to deliver real value to help transform a business or career. Their journalistic roots ensure the best contacts book in the industry with unrivalled access to editors and journalists across the media spectrum. Their specialist social media team works to ensure your brand gets noticed, whilst their dedicated in-house studio, design, brand and create beautiful assets for clients' campaigns. They pride themselves on being a one-stop shop developing integrated strategies bespoke to each of their clients.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

[email protected] / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations