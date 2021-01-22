5WPR Announces Creation of Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Communications Practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the creation of a dedicated practice focused on Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) PR. The new specialty focus is an expansion of the existing Corporate and Technology Communications practice and will offer clients in the space a team of knowledgeable experts to assist with the launch and publicity of SPACs.

"It takes highly coordinated efforts to navigate the IPO ecosystem, and 5W has established a four-part strategy to successfully launch IPOs and SPACs," said 5WPR CEO and Founder, Ronn Torossian. "After continued interest from clients in this service, and increased popularity in the SPAC offering process, we're excited to launch our dedicated SPAC team."

The SPAC PR team will guide clients through the highly regulated structure of communications during the process, which takes place across a significantly shorter timeframe than traditional IPOs. 5W has an established history of facilitating financial communications for everything from largescale M&A transactions, IPOs, funding rounds, and recapitalizations, as well as direct experience working with internal and external IR teams. Past IPO and SPAC launches supported by 5WPR include prominent SaaS and CEM platforms, gaming technologies, lodging and entertainment, internet commerce sectors, and financial technology companies.

Services offered to SPAC public relations clients include media relations, investor communications, content creation, digital media campaigns, speaking opportunities and liaising with exchanges.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

