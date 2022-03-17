5WPR Announces Partnership with Ukraine-based Non-Profit Organization TiKVA Odessa

TiKVA has recently undertaken missions to help Ukrainian refugees evacuate the country to safety. 5WPR is representing TiKVA Odessa pro bono.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., has begun work with TiKVA, a set of children's homes in Odessa, in support of their mission of saving the lives of at-risk Jewish children and relieving the suffering of impoverished Jewish families in Odessa, Ukraine.

Most recently the organization has undertaken numerous missions to help refugees from Ukraine cross the Ukraine-Romania border to safety. To date, they've helped more than 2000 refugees – children and elderly – escape the situation in Ukraine.

"It has been heartbreaking to watch the war in Ukraine unfold, and we have been eager to put our skill and resources to use as a small way to support those who are helping the Ukrainian people on the front lines," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "We are honored TiKVA has entrusted us to support their work and look forward to sharing the exceptional mission they're undertaking at such a critical point in history."

"We are so thankful for the partnership with 5WPR and the work they've done already to help us shine a light on the devastating circumstances confronting the people of Ukraine," said Rabbi Refeal Kruskal, CEO of TiKVA Odessa. "We greatly appreciate their generosity in supporting us as we are dedicating our resources to helping the Ukrainian people."

Led by Rabbi Refael Kruskal, TiKVA has pivoted in its mission to help evacuate thousands of Ukrainians – mostly children and the elderly – to Romania since the onset of the war with Russia. Located 275 miles south of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the city is a major seaport located on the northwest shore of the Black Sea and the fourth largest city in Ukraine.

About TiKVA

TiKVA Children's Home was founded in 1996 with a commitment to provide orphaned, abandoned, abused and homeless Jewish children of Odessa, Ukraine with food, shelter, education, counseling and a warm loving environment. To learn more about TiKVA Children's Home, and to donate please visit www.TiKVAOdessa.org. TiKVA Children's Home is a registered non-profit charitable organization with 501(c)(3) status.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

