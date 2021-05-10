5WPR Beauty, Fashion & Lifestyle Division Named Fourth Largest in U.S.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings, naming 5W Public Relations' beauty, fashion & lifestyle practice area the fourth largest in the U.S., with net fees of $6.5 million. This year's placement marks the sixth consecutive year the division has been ranked within the top five.

5W's beauty, fashion and lifestyle division achieved monumental success this past year by developing creative, integrated communications campaigns for new and existing clients, while always allowing for flexible execution with the ability to pivot quickly as needed. The team is constantly directing and redirecting based on news, trends and cultural conversations, which has resulted in maximum exposure for clients in any news cycle.

In the last year, the division has welcomed leading lifestyle and fashion brands including Payless, William Murray Golf, REVOLT TV, Trafilea, Bed Threads, DEMDACO, the gameHERS, Shelter Logic, Anatomie, BH Cosmetics, and indie beauty brands including St. Moriz, Brown Girl Jane and SmoothSkin. The division also supported the reopening of two iconic New York City destinations, Luna Park in Coney Island and Tavern on The Green.

"This recognition is a direct result of the team's remarkable dedication and creativity working with our beauty, fashion, and lifestyle clients," said 5WPR Consumer President, Dara A. Busch. "They consistently deliver real results that impact a client's bottom line and prove ROI. We look forward to continuing to grow and strengthen this division so that we can provide best in class work to our client roster."

Over the past year, the beauty, fashion and lifestyle division welcomed new international clients based in Canada, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand, as well as expanding with the creation of a new vegan and plant-based specialty practice within the division.

In addition to expanding and winning new business, the division continued work for long-time clients Jane Iredale, The Mane Choice, Ethique, Retro Fitness and Sparkling Ice.

PR services offered to beauty, fashion and lifestyle clients includes messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership, and speaking opportunities.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

