5WPR Beauty Practice Area Named Top 5 in U.S.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings, naming 5W Public Relations' Fashion & Beauty practice area top five in the U.S. With net fees of $4.5 million in the specialization, the agency was also ranked among the top five largest independently-owned agencies in New York.

O'Dwyer's ranks PR agencies based on their fees, and reviews PR firm income statements. The 25 largest independent PR firms in the United States had a combined 2018 fee income of $2.1 Billion Dollars.

"The 5WPR Fashion and Beauty team had an exceptional year, jumping from 10th place in the rankings last year to fifth this year," said Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5WPR. "Companies ranging from startups to industry mainstays all work with our 5W PR Fashion and Beauty team, and we are proud of our ability to continue to evolve and grow with the ever-changing media landscape."

The specialized team's Jill Stuart media and influencer launch event campaign was recognized as a finalist for the 2019 SABRE North America Awards in the Fashion and Beauty category. The awards, which recognize Superior Achievement in Branding Reputation and Engagement, include around 300 campaigns on its shortlist, selected from among more than 2000 entries.

The Fashion and Beauty team have also expanded, by branching its efforts into a cannabidiol (CBD) specialty team that work across core practice areas. PR services offered to Fashion and Beauty clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact



Ronn Torossian

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585



SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

