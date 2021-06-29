5WPR Creates Specialized Cybersecurity Public Relations Practice

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is proud to announce the creation of a specialty cybersecurity practice. The specialty division will focus on PR services related to cybersecurity, anti-fraud, privacy and compliance companies across B2B and B2C categories.

As a leading agency and innovator in the PR space, the cybersecurity specialty team holds extensive experience working in IT infrastructure, privacy, SaaS, telecom, blockchain, artificial intelligence, no-code development and logistics, and possess a deeper than surface-level understanding of these complex technologies. 5W's cybersecurity specialty team is also deeply engrained in hacking and cybersecurity culture, ready to position their clients for the next trending topic.

"Cybersecurity is one of our fastest growing sectors," said Matthew Caiola, 5WPR President. "As the world continues to become increasingly digitally connected, there are more opportunities than ever before for security breaches and technology abuse. 5W's internal team has been working together for years, and has developed a unique passion for the cybersecurity industry that sets them apart from the pack."

5WPR has been named agency of record for several leaders in the cybersecurity space including mobile identity systems, fraud protection solutions, parental control monitoring apps, and providers of enterprise technology solutions used to support our national security.

PR services offered to cybersecurity clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 200 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

