5WPR Donates to Non-Profit Organization, Only Make Believe

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the top 15 independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is excited to be partnering with, Only Make Believe, a non-profit organization that performs interactive theatre for children in hospitals, care facilities and special education programs. 5W employees will volunteer their time and the agency will contribute financial resources to assist in providing the organization with the materials they need to execute their performances.

On September 17, 2019, participating 5W employees will take part in an activity hour to assemble costumes used during the performances. 5W will also be donating $1,000.00 to the program along with covering the cost of supplies and materials.

"Only Make Believe is not only a client of 5W, but is an organization we are also proud to support as they do an excellent job of bringing joy to those who need it most," said 5W PR Founder & CEO, Ronn Torossian. "The employees at 5W are very active volunteers and love participating in all our monthly charitable initiatives. As a company, we feel it's our responsibility to allow employees not only the opportunity to volunteer without taking paid time off, but also to give back to our community on an ongoing basis."

5W PR is actively involved with many New York City-based charitable initiatives, specifically focused on giving back to our communities including Operation Backpack, Skip Lunch Fight Hunger, Battle of the Cans, Toys for Tots Drive, and more.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations