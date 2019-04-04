5WPR Expands Cannabis Practice with CBD- and THC-Based Product Manufacturers in Growing Consumer Categories

NEW YORK, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations , one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce the expansion of its Cannabis Practice due to an unprecedented 42 percent growth year-over-year.

The exponential growth is due to the success 5W has had branching into a variety of different CBD and THC product categories such as women's and men's skincare, nail care, pet products, edibles, wellness, pain relief, sleep aids, food, beverage, and more.

"We have always been successful in spearheading PR innovation by disrupting the industry with emerging sectors, and our efforts in the Cannabis Industry have been no different," said 5W PR CEO and Founder Ronn Torossian . "Our team has done an incredible job of leveraging our capabilities and services within the industry, specifically following the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill and at the helms of the FDA's May 2019 public hearing on products containing cannabis or cannabis-derived products."

5W's Cannabis specialty team will continue to combine their industry-leading knowledge and expertise in the Wellness, Beauty and CPG categories as they create unique programs that relate to their cannabis clientele.

"With recent and impending legislation, the creation of new CBD companies is becoming ubiquitous - the hemp-CBD market alone could hit $22 billion by 2022, according to the Brightfield Group," said Dara Busch, Executive Vice President, Consumer. "Due to this tremendous growth, existing and emerging brands need the right PR partners to create unique campaigns that give them a voice and identify what is truly going to set them apart to their consumers and among their competitors."

PR services offered to Cannabis clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

