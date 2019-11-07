5WPR Expands Roster of International Clients

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their roster of international clients across each division of the agency, which includes Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit, B2B, Corporate and Digital.

The firm's client roster is now comprised of brands that span five continents and seventeen different countries -- U.S., New Zealand, U.K., Switzerland, Korea, Germany, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Italy, Spain, South Africa, Taiwan, Australia, Sweden, Greece, and Canada.

"5W has key partnerships in all parts of the world, which has led to introductions to international brands looking to make their mark in the U.S. Our deep understanding of how to translate international clients' core values into a U.S. mindset has led to great successes," said Matthew Caiola, Executive Vice President, Corporate and Technology Practices.

By integrating each brand's unique story into 5W's comprehensive strategy, the team is able to continue to execute tailored, impactful programming that puts consumer products and services on the map, while driving the legacy of the brand, and honoring the heritage of the founder.

"Media and consumer preferences are shifting to favor breakthrough brands, and these diverse companies come to us to tell their stories in an authentic voice in the United States," said Dara A. Busch, Executive Vice President, Consumer Practice. "We've steadily built a multinational practice that forges a strong global community through connections between brands and target audiences. I look forward to watching these brands gain momentum as the U.S. market continues to endorse and celebrate businesses from other unique cultures."

5WPR amplifies brand awareness by taking a multifaceted approach when developing client campaigns, activating initiatives that include traditional media coverage, media and influencer events, influencer relations, thought leadership profiling, stunts, strategic partnerships, content creation, and more.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

