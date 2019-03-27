5WPR Named Top 15 PR Agency in U.S.

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings, naming 5W Public Relations (5WPR) a top 15, privately-held public relations agency in the U.S. The agency was also ranked among the top five largest independently-owned agencies in New York. 5WPR saw a 17.7% increase over 2017, with net fee income of $32.4 Million for 2018.

O'Dwyer's ranks PR agencies based on their fees, and reviews PR firm income statements. The 25 largest independent PR firms in the United States had a combined 2018 fee income of $2.1 Billion Dollars.

"5W Public Relations had an exceptional year, with gross revenue of $35.3 Million and net fee income of $32.4 Million for the year," said Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5WPR. "Companies ranging from consumer brands to corporate companies, Fortune 500 companies and Forbes 400 Billionaires all work with 5WPR, and we are proud of our ability to continue to evolve and grow with the ever-changing media landscape."

As a forward-thinking innovator in the PR space, 5W launched last year a cannabidiol (CBD) specialty team that will work across core practice areas; a specialty communications practice team focused on providing strategy and media relations services within the gaming and sports gambling industry; and expanded its FinTech specialty communications practice. To accommodate its growth and expansive reach within the industry, 5W has made significant hires within its award-winning corporate, technology, consumer, and digital teams

About 5W Public Relations: 5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

