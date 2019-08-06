5WPR Partners with Volunteers of America to Sponsor Operation Backpack 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has partnered with Volunteers of America to sponsor an Operation Backpack Campaign for the fifth consecutive year.

Each year since 2001, Volunteers of America-Greater New York has been distributing new backpacks filled with school supplies to homeless or children living in domestic violence shelters throughout New York City. A filled backpack relieves parents of a financial burden and allows children to start the school year feeling prepared and confident, with the knowledge that their education is important and that someone believes in them.

"We know the importance of giving children the building blocks to be successful in their education," says 5W Public Relations Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "Programs like Operation Backpack do an excellent job of instilling confidence in those who need it most and we're proud to be able to support an organization that helps build up our community."

From July 29 – August 9, 2019 employees at 5W Public Relations will fill backpacks with grade-specific school supplies that will be distributed to youth prior to starting the new school year.

About Operation Backpack

Operation Backpack is a community service of Volunteers of America-Greater New York that provides new, top quality backpacks filled with grade-specific supplies to any child living in a New York City homeless or domestic violence shelter who needs one.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

