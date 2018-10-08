5WPR Reports Double Digit Growth in Q3 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of America's ten largest privately-held PR agencies, announced double-digit revenue growth through the end of Q3 2018. 5WPR finished 2017 with net fee income exceeding $29 million.

"It is a very exciting 2018 at 5WPR," said President & CEO, Ronn Torossian.  "We came into this year with aggressive goals for new and organic growth as well as continuing to drive innovation in traditional and digital communications for our clients, leading the way for best-in-class thinking for our industry. We've succeeded in this across all of our groups including digital, consumer and corporate communications. Our teams continue to deliver great work and communicate stories across a variety of platforms. We're looking forward to closing out the year with a strong Q4 and raising the bar ever higher in 2019."

New business wins in the second half of 2018 have included a Fortune 1000 consumer brand, a leading technology giant, and countless entrepreneurial companies, as well as diverse interests including Undertone, SparkNeuro, The New York Comedy Festival, Stand Up For Heroes, Caroline Hirsch, and others.

About 5W Public Relations: 5W Public Relations is a full-service PR and Communications agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C - Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit, B2B - Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

