5WPR Senior Executive Dara A. Busch Wins Award for Maverick of the Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today that Executive Vice President, Consumer, Dara A. Busch, has been named the winner of a silver Stevie® Award in the Maverick of the Year category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

In 2019 5WPR has been awarded as one of the Top 10 Most Recognized Organizations with the Grand Stevie Award, named Top 15 Privately-Held Public Relations Agencies in the U.S. by O'Dwyers and has been named in the Global Top 250 PR Firms by The Holmes Report. 5WPR's Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian has been named Entrepreneur of the Year by the Stevie Awards and honored as one of the Most Influential New Yorkers by Metropolitan Magazine.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards were presented to winners Friday, Nov 15th during a dinner event attended by more than 550 people at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

"So proud of Dara and her outstanding work and leadership and that she has been recognized as one of America's leading business executives. Our clients and staff – benefit daily from her vision, her wisdom and her leadership," said Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5WPR.

"It is an enormous honor to receive a silver Stevie award for Maverick of the Year," said Dara A. Busch. "I am proud to be a leader at such a forward-thinking agency, and look forward to continuing to challenge myself and my team to never rest on our laurels, and continue to produce best-in-class work on behalf of our clients."

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 90 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In its 16th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations from women in organizations of all types, in 25 nations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

