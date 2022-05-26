5WPR Tapped to Support Miami Fashion Week® Return

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the return of client Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW) after a two-year hiatus. The 22nd edition of the event will be held in Miami, Florida from Tuesday, May 31, 2022, through Sunday, June 5, 2022.

This year's show highlights international designers with a focus on sustainable fashion practices. 5WPR will be in attendance to manage and support events taking place across Miami's most iconic venues including Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, Gary Nader Art Center, and Frost Science Museum.

"We are thrilled to resume our work with client Miami Fashion Week and experience first-hand the ongoing return to live events," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "This year's event is set to have a substantial audience, including designers, industry experts, celebrities, and influencers. We look forward to supporting the client to ensure a successful week of events."

"We're beyond excited to announce that Fashion Week that will be back in person this June," said Lourdes Fernández-Velasco, Executive Director of Miami Fashion Week. "Being our first time back in two years, we've teamed up with 5WPR to further amplify our ongoing commitment to bringing sustainability and new technology to the fashion industry. This year, we are bringing the heat to Miami showcasing the hottest collections and look on the runway."

"Miami Fashion Week's notorious list of celebrity and designer supporters is endless, with big names including honorary President Antonio Banderas, Gary Nader, Juanes, Emilio Estefan, Roberto Cavalli and more. This year, special guest, Italian luxury lifestyle brand, Missoni, and world-renowned designer Naeem Khan are joining the lineup for the first time to showcase their latest collections. In addition, MIAFW will revolutionize fashion, incorporating style and art into the shows, new venues, hosting real conversations and supporting the participating designers to make a bigger splash than ever before.

5W opened a Miami office space in 2022 on the heels of rapid growth, and the need to service a diverse set of clients, while attracting and retaining the best talent in the country.

Led by an expert team with extensive experience, services offered to 5WPR fashion and lifestyle clients includes messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About Miami Fashion Week

Relaunched in 2016 under new management, Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW) is the second largest fashion event in the U.S. debuting resort collections of established and emerging international designers. With dates officially recognized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Calendar's Important Dates (CFDA) alongside New York, London, Paris and Milan, MIAFW plays an integral role in the industry by continuing to be the first international platform for the resort season to an audience of A-list celebrities, global influencers, and fashion leaders. MIAFW is back for its 22nd Edition on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to Sunday, June 5, 2022 taking place across some of Miami's most iconic venues including Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, Chotto Matte, Gary Nader Art Center and Frost Science Museum. For more information, please visit www.miamifashionweek.com.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty PR & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

