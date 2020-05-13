5WPR Technology PR Practice Named Top 15 in U.S.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings naming 5W Public Relations' technology PR practice area among the top fifteen in the US. O'Dwyer's ranks PR agencies based on their fees, and reviews PR firm's income statements. With net fees of $9 million, 5WPR's technology practice continues to remain in the top 15 rankings since 2017.

5WPR specializes in adtech, martech, fintech, big data and artificial intelligence, showing a highly-honed skill for navigating the complexities of the emerging tech industry. As one of the fastest-growing subcategories at the agency, the fintech specialty group generated nearly $1.6M alone in 2019. 5WPR also became the go-to firm for Israeli-based tech startups and established clients alike who are launching in the U.S. market.

"I am so proud of the technology team to receive the recognition that their hard work and dedication deserves," said Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5WPR. "Over the past year, the tech team has worked with companies ranging from startups to industry mainstays to ensure results-driven work in an ever-evolving media landscape."

Clients of 5WPR's technology practice include unicorns AvidXchange, N26, Payoneer, and ironSouce. Other notable names include American TV and audio brand, VIZIO, CareerBuilder, a global provider of end-to-end HR solutions, Zeta Global, leading big data and customer lifecycle marketing company founded by serial tech entrepreneur David A. Steinberg and former Apple CEO John Sculley, RealPage, the nation's largest software and analytics provider for multi-family and commercial property, makers of home carbonated water product, SodaStream, the most reliable collection of flight data in the world, Airhelp, leading online content marketing platform, SEMrush, category king Storyblocks, as well as the world's largest global programmatic media and technology platform, Xaxis.

PR services offered to technology clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

