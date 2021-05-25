5WPR Welcomes Nation-Wide Alcohol Delivery Brand, Saucey, and California-Based Cannabis Delivery Service, Emjay, to Roster of Clients

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been named PR agency of record for sister delivery companies, Saucey, a nation-wide alcohol delivery service, and Emjay, a California-based leader in same-day delivery for cannabis products.

5WPR will work with both services to help them create a leading brand in the vice category by elevating company executives as thought leaders in with liquor and cannabis industries, using their unique data and perspectives to showcase deep understanding of consumer behavior in the world of vices. The team will also be responsible for developing creative stunts, garnering viral attention on behalf of the companies to drive business growth.

"At-home delivery has become an extremely competitive space, making it necessary for vendors to stand apart from competitors," said 5WPR President, Matthew Caiola. "We're confident that 5W's expertise in these niche spaces will cement Saucey and Emjay as go-to consumer delivery options, elevating them to industry-leading vice brands."

5W's technology practice is led by employees with over 20 years' combined experience in the space, creating the perfect combination of true professionals with unparalleled techniques to drive results for clients. Through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities and of course, media, the team ensures maximum coverage by implementing integrated campaigns including PR, digital marketing, influencer partnerships and social media.

5WPR's tech practice has grown to specialize in several highly-technical areas and prides itself on being recognized among the top in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year by leading public relations industry publication, O'Dwyer's.

About Emjay

Launched in early 2019, Emjay is the leading California-based cannabis delivery and retail platform dedicated to creating the best cannabis shopping experience for consumers. Emjay - which has retail locations in Los Angeles and La Mesa California - offers a broader selection than its competitors, available for immediate and scheduled delivery, at prices that match or beat competing dispensaries and services. Emjay's primary focus is on building consumer trust. It does this through white glove customer service, curating a wide-ranging menu of premium cannabis products, and being highly selective in its courier onboarding and training. As one of the only vertically integrated retail and delivery platforms, Emjay owns and operates all its own infrastructure, allowing them to offer incredible pricing and better service to its customers. "All of the weed. None of the markup." You can shop at heyemjay.com

About Saucey

Since its launch in 2014, Saucey has transformed the alcohol-delivery industry through its dedication to offering top-notch customer service, the latest in proprietary last-mile logistics technology, and an unparalleled mountain of consumer insights that guide the way major alcohol players can reach new, untapped audiences. Currently available in major cities across the U.S., and rapidly expanding in additional markets throughout the country, Saucey not only provides for its customers, but also supports the independently-owned liquor and convenience stores that act as the sellers on its platform. Shop now at saucey.com

