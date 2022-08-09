5WPR Wellness Practice Expands with Specialty Fertility Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the continued expansion of their wellness practice with the announcement of a specialty fertility group. As a recognized leader in the health and wellness public relations industry, 5WPR possesses unrivaled expertise in consumer health and innovative sciences. The division is made up of professionals across the health and wellness practice.

"Fertility looks different for everyone – it's a journey that can be incredibly confusing and overwhelming for so many," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "We are proud of the work the team executes alongside our client partners to educate and share resources with everyone trying to conceive. We strive to help patients at many different parts of their fertility journey better understand their options and connect them with our clients that can guide and support them."

PR services offered to fertility clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

