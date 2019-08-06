$6.25+ Billion Electrosurgical Devices Market, 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrosurgical Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electrosurgical devices global market is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR to reach $6,273.2 million by 2025.

The increasing acceptance of electrosurgical devices is mainly due to the advancements in electrosurgical devices such as reduction of collateral damage to tissues, eschar (dead tissues) formation and also limiting the sticking of tissues.



The market for electrosurgical devices is segmented mainly based on products, surgery, and geography. Electrosurgical devices product market is segmented as electrosurgical electrodes, instruments/units, smoke management, and accessories. Instruments/units market held the largest share. Electrosurgical instruments/units are further sub-segmented as monopolar and bipolar instruments, where monopolar instruments occupied the largest share during 2018.



Bipolar instruments are projected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The monopolar instruments market is further segmented into contact and non-contact monopolar instruments. Among the contact monopolar instruments, electrosurgical pencils commanded the largest revenue in 2018, while in the non-contact instruments market, the argon conductive gas-based segment commanded the largest revenue during 2018. The helium-based segment is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.



According to the analysis, in the surgery market, oncology commanded the largest revenue of in 2018 and is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. As more and more cancer patients opt for minimally invasive surgeries for treatment, the market is experiencing growth. With a desire to appear more youthful and the increasing significance of external appearance, more people are undergoing cosmetic surgery, driving the cosmetic and dermatological surgery market, which is expected to be the fastest-growing market.



North-America commanded the largest revenue of in 2018 during 2018 due to advancements in technology, adoption of electrosurgical instruments in all types of surgeries, minimally- invasive surgeries, healthcare expenditures by government reforms, and an aging population and availability of skilled labors. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to growing awareness of the people and increasing demand for safe, cost-effective, minimally-invasive procedures.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Takeaways

2.2 Report Scope

2.3 Report Description

2.4 Markets Covered

2.5 Stakeholders



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.4.1.1 Increased Use of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

3.4.1.2 Rapid Growth in the Aging Population

3.4.1.3 Growing Number of Cosmetic Surgery Procedures

3.4.1.4 Prevalence of Obesity and Its Related Surgeries

3.4.1.5 Advancement of Technology

3.4.1.6 Demand for Electrosurgical Procedures in the Emerging Regions

3.4.2 Restraints and Threats

3.4.2.1 Risk of Side Effects

3.4.2.2 Rising Incidence of Product Recalls

3.4.2.3 Preference for Non-Invasive Procedures

3.4.2.4 Healthcare Reforms Especially Government Pressure to Minimize Healthcare Costs

3.4.2.5 Pricing Pressure On Device Manufacturers

3.5 Regulatory Affairs

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 India

3.5.5 Japan

3.6 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.7 Market Share Analysis

3.8 Patent Trends

3.9 Reimbursement Scenario

3.10 Technologic Advancements

3.11 Supply Chain Analysis



4 Electrosurgical Device Market, By Product

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Electrosurgical Generators and Monitors

4.3 Electrosurgical Instruments/Units

4.3.1 Monopolar Instruments

4.3.1.1 Contact Monopolar Instruments

4.3.1.1.1 Electrosurgical Electrodes

4.3.1.1.2 Electrosurgical Pencils

4.3.1.1.3 Suction Coagulators and Irrigation Devices

4.3.1.1.4 Monopolar Forceps

4.3.1.2 Non-Contact (Plasma)Monopolar Instruments

4.3.1.2.1 Argon Based Systems

4.3.1.2.2 Helium Based Systems

4.3.2 Bipolar Instruments/Units

4.3.2.1 Vessel Sealing Devices

4.3.2.2 Bipolar Forceps

4.4 Smoke Management Systems

4.5 Electrosurgical Accessories

4.5.1 Patient Return Electrodes

4.5.2 Smoke Management System Accessories

4.5.3 Foot Switches, Cords, Cables and Adapters

4.5.4 Other Accessories (Disposables, Care and Cleaning Agents)



5 Electrosurgical Device Market, By Surgery

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cardiovascular Surgery

5.3 Cosmetic & Dermatology Surgery

5.4 Dental Surgery

5.5 Gastrointestinal Surgery

5.6 General Surgery

5.7 Gynecological Surgery

5.8 Neurological Surgery

5.9 Oncology

5.10 Orthopedic Surgery

5.11 Urology

5.12 Others



6 Regional Market Analysis



7 Company Developments

7.1 Introduction

7.2 New Product Launches

7.3 Acquisitions

7.4 Others (Agreements & Approvals)



8 Major Companies

8.1 Applied Medical Resource Corporation

8.2 B. Braun Melsungen Ag

8.3 Bowa-Electronic Gmbh & Co.Kg

8.4 Conmed Corporation

8.5 Erbe Elektromedizin Gmbh

8.6 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon & Megadyne)

8.7 Kls Martin Group

8.8 Medtronic, plc

8.9 Olympus Corporation

8.10 Smith & Nephew plc



Companies Mentioned



Accuratus AG

Acteon Group Limited

Adeor Medical AG

Advanced Instrumentations Inc.

Advin Urology

Alan Electronic System Pvt. Ltd

Albin Group AG

Alsa Apparecchi Medicali Srl

Ambu A/S

Anatomics Pty Ltd

Anetic Aid Ltd

Angiodynamics Ins.

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Apyx Medical Corporation

Atricure, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baisheng Medical Co., Ltd.

Becton Dickinson

Black & Black Surgical, Inc

Bolder Surgical Llc ( Just Right )

) Bonart Co, Ltd

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg

Bramsys Ind Com Ltd

BVI Medical

Carlo De Fiorgi S.R.L

Cimpax Aps

Coltene Whaldent Pvt Ltd

Conmed Corporation

Cooper Surgical. Inc.

Cosman Medical Inc.

Deltronix Equipamentos Ltda.

Deroyal Industries, Inc.

Divlabs Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Ease Electronics Systems

Ebme Ltd.

Electro Range Mfg Co.

Elekto-Maglaboratuvar Aletleri San Ve Tic A..

Elmed Inc.

Ems Electro Medical Systems S.A.

Encision, Inc.

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Eschmann Technologies Ltd

Fiab S.P.A

Gima S.P.A

Goldbov Photoelectronics Co., Ltd

Gps Medical Srl

Gnter Bissinger Medizintechnik GmbH

Herman Medizintechnik GmbH

Integra Life Science Holding Corporation

Itc. Co, Ltd

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Karl Storz Se & Co. Kg

& Co. Kg Karl-Meller Scientific Sdn. Bhd.

Kavandish System

Kentamed Ltd

Kirwan Surgical Products, Llc

Kls Martin Group, Llc

Lamidey Noury Medical

Led S.P.A

Life Support Systems

Macan Manufacturing

Maxer Endoscopy GmbH

Medgyn Products, Inc.

Medtronic, Plc

Microline Surgical. Inc

Nazmed Sms Sdn Bhd

Olives India

Olympus Corporation

Om Surgicals

Oxxot Srl

Parkell Inc

Pentax Medical (Hoya Group)

Pmi Pro Med Instruments GmbH

Prima Medical Ltd

Prosurg Inc.

Q Medical Technologies Ltd

Reger Medizintechnik GmbH

Rf Medical Co., Ltd.

Richard Wolf Medical Instruments Corporation

Seemann Technologies GmbH

Shailesh Mechanical Works

Shanghai Medeco Industry Co., Ltd.

Shining World Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Sklar Corporation

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stingray Surgical Products Llc.

Stryker Corporation

Surgicose International

Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH

Symmetry Surgical Inc.

Taylor Surgical Instruments Pty Ltd

Telea Electronics Engineering

U.S. Medical Innovations, Llc

Unimicro Medical Systems Co, Ltd

Us Endoscopy Groups Inc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

zmc Medical Equipment

Venus Medsys Private Limited

Wem Electronic Equipment Ltda.

Wisap Medical Technology GmbH

World Precision Instruments

Xcellance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Yancheng Tianrun Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bex58

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

