6.78% CAGR expected in Frozen Fish and Seafood Market from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

The frozen fish and seafood market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Frozen Fish and Seafood Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

Frozen Fish and Seafood Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the frozen fish and seafood market include Bolton Group Srl, Dongwon Group, Empresas AquaChile SA, High Liner Foods (USA) Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mowi ASA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Thai Union Group PCL, and Zoneco Group Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

The growing desire for convenience, expansion of retail stores offering frozen fish and seafood, and increasing prominence of land-based fish farming will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as stiff competition from fresh and canned fish and seafood may threaten the growth of the market.

Frozen Fish and Seafood Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen fish and seafood market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the frozen fish and seafood market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen fish and seafood market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen fish and seafood market vendors

Frozen Fish And Seafood Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 24.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.25 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 52% Key consumer countries US, France, Germany, China, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bolton Group Srl, Dongwon Group, Empresas AquaChile SA, High Liner Foods (USA) Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mowi ASA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Thai Union Group PCL, and Zoneco Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

