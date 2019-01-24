6 ABI Research Analysts to Provide Strategic Guidance About Transformative Technologies to Mobile World Congress 2019 Attendees

OYSTER BAY, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Six ABI Research analysts will be on-site at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 25-28 to conduct press interviews and one-to-one business meetings about transformative technologies, announced ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies.

Also at Mobile World Congress on Feb. 27 from 9:25 a.m. to 10:40 a.m., ABI Research's Dominique Bonte, Vice President of Verticals and End Markets, will moderate the panel "C-V2X Ready to Roll at Global Level." The Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) panel is part of the Connecting the Mobility World with C-V2X session and presented by the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA). Bonte's panel will focus on China, the European Union, Japan, and the United States; a go-to-market timeline also will be discussed.

The analysts in attendance and their associated research areas include:

Organized by the GSMA, Mobile World Congress is the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry. For biographies of all the analysts attending Mobile World Congress, download the PDF.

ABI's analysts envision Mobile World Congress to highlight:

5G smartphones making an appearance, and mobile service providers will announce 5G deployments for 2019

AI (Artificial Intelligence) capabilities being featured, but most will focus on network optimization rather than new 5G use cases

eSIM being addressed, not only with M2M (machine-to-machine)/industrial applications but also with a stronger presence of consumer solutions in the wake of Apple eSIM support within its latest range of smartphones

Innovations being deployed in smartphones, such as flexible displays, full-screen bezel-less designs, gesture control, and smart biometrics

