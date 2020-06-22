$6 Billion US Fertility Services Market Halted by COVID-19 with Imposed Lockdowns and Curtailed Medical Tourism

DUBLIN, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com has published a new article on the fertility market "Steady Growth of US Fertility Clinics Halted by COVID-19"

The $6 billion fertility clinics/infertility services industry in the United States had been booming through 2019, thanks to growing demand from American couples that have delayed childbearing, more widespread acceptance of fertility treatment and usage by gay couples, improved success rates, a strong economy, and significant demand from medical tourists from Europe and China.



However, demand has declined as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. 50% of fertility clinics closed for two months beginning in mid-March while those that have continued to operate have been affected by new state regulations and lower patient volumes. There has also been a sharp decrease in medical tourism from China and Europe which is expected to continue into 2021.



Find out more about the effects COVID-19 is having on the US fertility clinic industry by visiting "Steady Growth of US Fertility Clinics Halted by COVID-19"





