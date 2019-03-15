6 Deviled Eggs Recipes Perfect for Easter and Beyond

MISSION, Kan., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Deviled eggs, also known as stuffed eggs, first appeared in American cookbooks in the mid-19th century, but the origin can be traced back to ancient Rome where eggs were boiled and seasoned with spicy sauces, according to the History Channel. Today, deviled eggs are a staple during Easter, and according to the American Egg Board, more than 100 million dozen eggs were sold last year during the week of Easter alone.

The "classic" deviled egg includes a mixture of mustard and mayonnaise, sprinkled with paprika. However, chefs and home cooks alike are experimenting with various flavor twists, including ingredients like seeds, bacon, hot sauce, avocado, pickles, dill, crab meat and more.

Celebrate this classic Easter recipe along with five new flavor variations from the experts at McCormick and French's. For more deviled egg recipes and Easter inspiration, visit McCormick.com and Frenchs.com.

1. Easy Deviled Eggs – Crush this traditional recipe using French's Classic Yellow Mustard and garlic powder for a tangy-sweet flavor and silky-smooth texture. Top with paprika and enjoy.

2. Smoky Deviled Eggs – What could be better than deviled eggs with crumbled bacon? How about adding in smoked paprika for another layer of smokiness and a little color. Now that's the perfect appetizer for Easter brunch.

3. Fiery Deviled Eggs – Kick it up a notch by adding Frank's RedHot to these deviled eggs. It'll add a tangy kick to the classic that can please any crowd.

4. Avocado Deviled Eggs – Switch up the norm and add chopped avocado, Greek yogurt, yellow mustard and crispy fried onions to create this flavorful deviled egg. Top with some cilantro for a pop of color.

5. Mediterranean Deviled Eggs – Getting their inspiration from the flavors of the Mediterranean, this deviled egg features Parmesan cheese, herbs like oregano and basil and a bright garnish of diced tomatoes.

6. French's Party Deviled Eggs – This egg is made for a party. Swap out the mayo with sour cream and add Dijon mustard for richness. Then top with a crispy onion crunch to leave guests wanting more. Don't forget to sprinkle with paprika.

