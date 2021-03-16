6 Tests to Maximize your Well Woman Exam in Menopause

GALVESTON, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With her continual work to normalize discussions of menopause and perimenopause for women, Board-Certified OB-GYN Dr. Mary Claire Haver, encourages women with menopausal symptoms to see their doctor to get the answers they need. Dr. Haver recommends discussing with their physician these six tests to gain further insight into what is needed to make women feel their best. Dr. Haver is the founder of the Galveston Diet, the first and only online nutrition program designed for women in menopause. Some tests may not be covered by insurance.

1. The "Standard Tests" Complete Blood Count (CBC) and Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP) and Lipid Panel

The CBC is important for the diagnosis of anemia, also screens for immune system issues and types of cancer.

The CMP reveals information about metabolism, including kidney and liver function and type 2 diabetes risk.

The lipid panel is a broad picture of heart health, which is a measure of HDL ("good") cholesterol, LDL ("bad") cholesterol, and triglycerides.

2. The Diabetes Screen: Hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C)

This test is an indicator of blood sugar dysregulation, measuring red blood cells saturated with glucose

The higher the A1C, the higher the estimated average blood glucose over the past 6 weeks. A high HbA1C marker may also increase risk of Alzheimer's disease and cancer—making the test a good predictor of overall longevity.

3. The Thyroid Panel –Thyroid disorders affect one in 10 women, and approximately 60% of them are unaware and thus, unable to manage it appropriately.

Essential for women experiencing unexplainable weight gain or loss, chronic fatigue, cold intolerance, hair loss, forgetfulness, constipation, and feeling depressed. Discuss with your physician a full Thyroid Panel.

4. Nutritional Deficiencies:

Vitamin D – a hormone-precursor that plays a key role in immune function and mood. Deficiencies can also be a factor in autoimmune disease and certain cancers.

– a hormone-precursor that plays a key role in immune function and mood. Deficiencies can also be a factor in autoimmune disease and certain cancers. Zinc – When zinc deficient, the body can't produce healthy, new cells. This leads to unexplained weight loss, wounds that won't heal, lack of alertness, and decreased sense of smell and taste.

– When zinc deficient, the body can't produce healthy, new cells. This leads to unexplained weight loss, wounds that won't heal, lack of alertness, and decreased sense of smell and taste. Magnesium deficiency is linked to poor sleep, nerve problems, mood disorders, fatigue, muscle cramping, headaches, and brittle hair, nails.

5. Anemia Panel (iron, ferritin, folate, and vitamin B12)

Anemia is a major cause of chronic fatigue

Low B12 is common among vegetarians and vegans but can also affect omnivores due to nutrient malabsorption issues caused by antibiotic overuse, celiac or Crohn's disease.

Low iron can present as anemia or hypothyroidism, if not anemic, one can still be iron deficient—which is why testing for iron and ferritin separately is important.

6. Chronic Inflammation Testing: These tests are great ways to test inflammation and use as a marker after nutrition/lifestyle changes to track progress.

hsC-reactive protein (CRP) - CRP is produced in the liver in response to inflammation. A high level of CRP can occur due to several inflammatory conditions.

CRP is produced in the liver in response to inflammation. A high level of CRP can occur due to several inflammatory conditions. Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) -The ESR test is rarely performed alone, as it doesn't help pinpoint specific causes of inflammation, it helps identify that inflammation is occurring and monitor your condition.

-The ESR test is rarely performed alone, as it doesn't help pinpoint specific causes of inflammation, it helps identify that inflammation is occurring and monitor your condition. Plasma viscosity measures thickness of blood. Inflammation or infection can thicken plasma.

