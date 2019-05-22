6 Water Safety Tips to Help Save a Life This Summer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As families converge on aquatic centers, pools, splash pads, waterparks and open bodies of water for recreational water activities this Memorial Day weekend, it is vital to ensure safety is a priority for all people. The National Water Safety Month campaign supporters offer six important tips and reminders for parents and caregivers about safer water practices.

Keep these six water safety tips in mind:

Constant Adult Supervision - Actively supervise children and non-swimmers around the water, even when lifeguards are present. Don't just drop kids off. Avoid distracting activities such as checking email or social media. Learn to Swim - No matter your age, learning to swim is one of the best ways to be safer in and around the water. Look for Lifeguards - Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards. Swim with A Buddy - Do not allow anyone to swim alone. Even at a public pool or a lifeguarded beach, use the buddy system. Wear A Life Jacket - Adults and kids should always wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket while boating. Non-swimmers and inexperienced swimmers should also always wear a life jacket when in and around the water. Inflatable toys can be fun but are not a substitute for U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets. Learn CPR – Learn how to prevent and respond to emergencies by learning CPR.

Additional water safety tips and detailed information about National Water Safety Month, for both consumers and businesses, can be found at www.nationalwatersafetymonth.org.

About National Water Safety Month

National Water Safety Month is a joint effort of the American Red Cross, the National Recreation and Park Association, Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (formerly The Association of Pool & Spa Professionals/National Swimming Pool Foundation) and the World Waterpark Association. The event is celebrated by these organizations, participants, sponsors and thousands of aquatics facilities and professionals through educational programs, public service announcements, governmental proclamations, dealer and aquatics business promotions and the distribution of water-safety-themed materials, aimed primarily at the public and designed to help prevent drowning and water-related illness and injuries. @MayIsNWSM

