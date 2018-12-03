6 Ways Bolt Seals Companies Can Create Shareable Blog Content and Increase Engagement

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- fishbat, digital marketing agency, shares six ways that bolt seals companies can create shareable blog content that increases engagement.

Creating great blog content is an important part of any digital marketing strategy. But for it to be truly effective, that content needs to be shareable and drive engagement. Otherwise, your content will get lost among all the other content that is published daily, with no action being taken.

Here are six ways bolt seals companies can create shareable blog content that increases engagement and drives people to take action.

Know what your competitors are doing. Find some other successful companies in your industry. Take a look at their recent content, especially the pieces that have gotten a lot of engagement. Analyze that content to see what worked, and what your company can do to approve upon it for your own content. Make sure your content tells a story. Content that tells a story is more engaging and relatable to your audience, making it more share-worthy. The best storytelling content addresses a problem that your readers could relate to and shows how your company can provide a solution. There is often a balance of factual and emotional appeal throughout the story as well. Take your audience's needs into consideration. Your audience is more likely to share content that makes them feel heard. Showing your audience that you understand their pain points, that you have answers to your questions, and that you can offer solutions is a great way to create content that gets high engagement and many shares. Offer incentives for shared content. Incentivizing your audience to take action by sharing your content is the best of both worlds. You get the engagement and shares you are looking for, and your audience gets a special offer. This could be a giveaway, a contest entry, a free download, or any other incentive that would work for your audience. Create content that's useful. Usefulness is a big factor in whether or not people engage with and share your content. Make sure it's clear to the reader how your content is helpful to readers. Keep it simple. According to a study by Hootsuite, the average reader's attention span is only about 8.5 seconds. Since you only have a few seconds to catch and hold your reader's attention, keep your content simple. Tell your reader what to expect in the very beginning of the content, and keep the rest easily skimmed, visually appealing, and simple.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service digital marketing firm and social media agency dedicated to connecting all types of businesses, like American Casting and Manufacturing , with their target audiences in the most effective and efficient way. Through innovative strategies in social media management, search engine optimization (SEO), branding, web design, reputation management and public relations, fishbat promotes a consistent and professional online voice for all of its clients.

Media Contact

Brandon Wenk

bwenk@seals.com

516-394-7010

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

