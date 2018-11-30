NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing agency, fishbat, shares six ways that security seals manufacturers can improve their local SEO.

It's important that customers in your local area can find your business quickly. Sometimes they need to see a certain product in person, or do not want to deal with having a product shipped far away. Optimizing for local SEO means you'll be a top choice for when people search "security seals manufacturers near me."

Here are six ways that your company can improve your ranking for local SEO and your business in front of more local customers.

Create a Google My Business Profile. Setting up a Google My Business page gives Google all the information it needs to display your business listing as a search result. These pages are free and take only a few minutes to set up, so there is nothing to lose by making one. Make sure your contact information is in text form. Listing your contact information as text, rather than in an image, lets Google more easily pick up the information. Make sure it is the exact same information as listed on your Google My Business page or else Google will think it's inaccurate and that will reflect poorly on your ranking. Make sure your NAP information is consistent. "NAP" stands for Name, Address and Phone number and is the standard information that Google looks for when ranking. It needs to be the same across all your pages, and all business directories or other pages that may list your company. Gather reviews. Customer reviews are extremely important for building credibility for your business. It may take time and effort to convince people to leave positive reviews, but it is worth it for local SEO ranking. Get high quality backlinks. Getting good backlinks -- links from other relevant, high-quality websites -- is extremely effective in boosting SEO ranking. You can do this by publishing remarkable content that other websites will genuinely want to share or collaborating with other brands to co-author or guest author content. Optimize your page for mobile. More searches are done on mobile than on desktop. Plus, people are often on the go when they are searching for local businesses. Google considers mobile-friendliness in their ranking algorithm, so failing to optimize for mobile can hurt your ranking.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service digital marketing firm and social media agency dedicated to connecting all types of businesses, like American Casting and Manufacturing Security Tags Company , with their target audiences in the most effective and efficient way. Through innovative strategies in social media management, search engine optimization (SEO), branding, web design, reputation management and public relations, fishbat promotes a consistent and professional online voice for all of its clients.

Media Contact

Brandon Wenk

Bwenk@seals.com

516-394-7010

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

