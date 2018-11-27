6 Ways to Make Guests Think You're a Holiday Wine Genius

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From Thanksgiving to New Years, the holidays are a time of good cheer and celebration, a time to break bread with family and friends, to toast the good times of today and those yet to come. Learn how well-chosen wines can play a starring role in making these good times even better.

Jim Laughren "50 Ways to Love Wine More" book cover

Give your audience their own personal wine guide, and a fun, informative romp— without the usual snobbery—through the wonderful world of wine. Jim Laughren, Certified Wine Educator and award-winning author, says everyone can master and enjoy wine with just a little knowledge and a few inside secrets.

Jim, whose new book is 50 Ways to Love Wine More: Adventures in Wine Appreciation (Crosstown Publishing), can easily provide the (witty) solution for anyone who has spent too much time in the local wine shop trying to decide what to buy to please their guests, or to impress the folks on their shopping list.

In an interview, he can discuss the six keys to holiday wine success:

The common wine mistakes every host or hostess should avoid

The secret to being the party planner with the best wine selections

How to choose the perfect wine gift for your boss or business associates

Why you should stop worrying about food and wine pairings

Where to find the world's consistently best wine bargains

An inexpensive touch of elegance to end every holiday meal

Praise for 50 Ways to Love Wine More

"... a must-have for anyone who is even remotely into wine or wine-drinking. ... does a wonderful job of teaching the reader about all aspects of wine." –Manhattan Book Review

"... Laughren's mastery of the subject is impressive, and it shines through on every page. Those who take the time to follow his fascinating digressions are sure to find something new and delicious." – Kirkus Reviews

"His knowledge is extensive, both wide and deep, and he is quite obviously delighted to share it ... and his warm, non-judgmental attitude make reading this book a pleasure ..." -- IndieReader

About the author

Jim Laughren, Certified Wine Educator (CWE), is the award-winning author of 50 Ways to Love Wine More: Adventures in Wine Appreciation and A Beer Drinker's Guide to Knowing and Enjoying Fine Wine. 50 Ways to Love Wine recently won the best interior design award at the New York City Big Book Awards and was a finalist in the cookbook category at the American Book Fest Best Book Awards. Known for his irreverent approach and abiding enthusiasm for all things fermented, Jim is president of Chicago-based WineHead Consulting and a former importer and distributor of fine wines from around the world. He loves nothing more than sharing his passion for excellent wine with others, whether through tastings, training sessions or just relaxing with friends around the table.

