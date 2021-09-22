6-Year-Old Philanthropist and Kid Influencer Justyn Boumah Announces Fall 2021 Events

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenal 6-year-old Philanthropist, Social Entrepreneur, and Youth Influencer, Justyn Boumah is the youngest Award International Winning African American Author and CEO of the Traveling Toddler, and Founder of the 501c3 nonprofit organization, Heroes and Hearts, where he utilizes his talents and creativity to empower underserved communities. The mission of the 501c3 is designed to educate, encourage, and empower marginalized communities globally through literacy, leadership, and legacy. The three major annual events are: #1 Around the World Read-A-Thon, #2 The Blessing Project, and #3 Super Justyn's Giveaway.