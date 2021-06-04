$60.3 Billion Aesthetic Medicine Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Jun 04, 2021, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aesthetic Medicine - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aesthetic Medicine estimated at US$60.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$100.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Invasive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$55.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Invasive segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR
The Aesthetic Medicine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 36
